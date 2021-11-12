Element Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,937 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.79, for a total transaction of $183,608.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,621.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,114. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.37. 46,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,304. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.40. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

