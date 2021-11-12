Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

EMNSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Elementis from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMNSF opened at $1.82 on Friday. Elementis has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

