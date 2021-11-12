Elephas Investment Management Ltd Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Elephas Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 353,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 380.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 81.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAS opened at $143.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.45. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $151.00.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

