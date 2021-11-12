Elephas Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 31,700 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. iRobot comprises approximately 0.8% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Elephas Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of iRobot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 57,909.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 105,974 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $88.79 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.25.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

