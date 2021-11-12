Elizabeth A. Grammer Sells 77,432 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARDX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.12. 2,837,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,993,456. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.75. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 45.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 23.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ARDX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

