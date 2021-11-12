ELYSIA Price Tops $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market cap of $24.68 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00222403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00090352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

