Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.73.

Shares of TSE:EMA traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$58.54. 156,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$15.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.75. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$60.26.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

