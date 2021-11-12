Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $92,145.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $11.43 million and approximately $92,145.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 69,638,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79869232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00071503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00098453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.62 or 0.07205627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,952.91 or 1.00448727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

