Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2,699.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$249.69.

EDV traded down C$1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching C$33.60. 1,135,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,306. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.34.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

