Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Raymond James

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EDV. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,699.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$249.69.

Shares of EDV stock traded down C$1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,306. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.24. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

