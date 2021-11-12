Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Raymond James

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,699.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$249.69.

Shares of TSE:EDV traded down C$1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$33.60. 1,135,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,306. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.12 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.24. The company has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

