Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ELEZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Endesa from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. Endesa has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.