Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,704. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $118.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.17. Energous has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

WATT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

