Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

ESMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $26.58 on Friday. Engagesmart has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $38.83.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

