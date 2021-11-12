Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Engagesmart in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Engagesmart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESMT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of ESMT opened at $26.58 on Friday. Engagesmart has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,808,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,641,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,183,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

