Enigma Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $1.20 million and $287,915.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.64 or 0.00345363 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011867 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004685 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

