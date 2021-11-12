Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Shares Down 2.2%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21. 44,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 642,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.