Entain’s (ENT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENT. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt raised Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,370 ($30.96) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,138 ($27.93).

Shares of ENT stock traded down GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,997.50 ($26.10). 1,130,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,255. The stock has a market cap of £11.71 billion and a PE ratio of 85.36. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,038.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,860.43.

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23). Also, insider Stella David acquired 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($26.82) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($97,956.05).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

