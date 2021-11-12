EOSDT (EOSDT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $155.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $155.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 69,638,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79869232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00071503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00098453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.62 or 0.07205627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,952.91 or 1.00448727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

