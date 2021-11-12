EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.05 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 44.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $69,616,000 after buying an additional 31,523 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 53.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tesla by 64.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,063.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $878.20 and a 200-day moving average of $733.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.18, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.66 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,098,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,707,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $744.40.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.