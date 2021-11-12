EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $300.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.