EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,910 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $52.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

