EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 215,557 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 215,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000.

DFAC opened at $28.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

