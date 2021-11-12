EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,729 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $153.93 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.74 and a 12 month high of $155.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.33.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

