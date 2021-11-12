EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,574 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH opened at $81.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.58 and a one year high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

