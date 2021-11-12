EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 323 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $359.94 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

