EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 637 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $211.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day moving average of $230.47. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

