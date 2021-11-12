EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,305 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after buying an additional 1,818,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after buying an additional 2,333,084 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $52.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.