EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,970 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after acquiring an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $169.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

