Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00004191 BTC on major exchanges. Epic Cash has a market cap of $35.43 million and $25,596.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00053263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.00224105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00090371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,185,648 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

