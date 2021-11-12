EpiK Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $720,321.00 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $14.50 million and approximately $720,321.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 66,308,003.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79852571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Tiger King (TKING) traded 45,695.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00071954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00072378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00098643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.11 or 0.07220594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,570.31 or 0.99826967 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.