Equalizer (EQZ) Market Cap Tops $20.32 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $20.32 million and approximately $887,784.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 66,903,015.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79794871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00072235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00098552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.05 or 0.07219982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,993.40 or 1.00418737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,150,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

