Equalizer Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $20.84 million and $1.44 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00071098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00071080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00097858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,710.03 or 1.00251000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.24 or 0.07158468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00019996 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,150,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

