Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. Approximately 53,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total transaction of C$303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at C$2,821,851.60.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

