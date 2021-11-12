Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tecnoglass Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tecnoglass in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TGLS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $34.19.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

