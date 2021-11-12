Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $9.59 on Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $306.93 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $9.59 or 0.00014896 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,366.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,692.45 or 0.07290228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.96 or 0.00394556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $668.22 or 0.01038150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00087131 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.81 or 0.00405195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.17 or 0.00269041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00258505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

