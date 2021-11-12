Ernest S. Rady Acquires 2,107 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,107 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.12 per share, with a total value of $82,425.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AAT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. 141,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,726. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Bbva USA purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

