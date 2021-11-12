ESBC Tops 1-Day Volume of $83,821.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $83,821.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

