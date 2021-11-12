Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,670 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.33% of Essential Utilities worth $149,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78,323 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $1,040,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 196,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

