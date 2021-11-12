EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.57. The company had a trading volume of 81,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $109.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.85.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

