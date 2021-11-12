Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Eterbase Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00053263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.00224105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00090371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XBASE is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

