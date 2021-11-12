ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Trading Up 2.9%

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) shares were up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.