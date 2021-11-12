Ether Zero Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $244,253.99 and $31,410.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.96 or 0.07248339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00086632 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.