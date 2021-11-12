Ethereum Meta Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $4,386.25 and approximately $1.97 million worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 64% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.97 or 0.00221419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00090341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

