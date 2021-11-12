EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0208 on Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 28% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $405,511.00 and approximately $5,869.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00053837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00220974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00090517 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.