Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $265.63

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.63 ($3.47) and traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.27). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 256 ($3.34), with a volume of 8,040 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECEL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 267.41. The stock has a market cap of £286.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.16%.

About Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

