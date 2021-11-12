EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Announces Earnings Results

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EuroDry had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.83. 92,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,271. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.

EDRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 5,191.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of EuroDry worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About EuroDry

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

