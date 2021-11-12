EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Announces Earnings Results

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EuroDry had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ EDRY traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.83. 92,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,271. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.
EDRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.
About EuroDry
Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
