European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $143.63

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 143.63 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 144.50 ($1.89). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 143.25 ($1.87), with a volume of 635,723 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £515.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

