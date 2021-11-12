Evan D. Masyr Sells 76,750 Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $318,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SALM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 4,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,812. The company has a market cap of $97.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

