Evan D. Masyr Sells 76,750 Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $318,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of SALM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 4,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,812. The company has a market cap of $97.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.
