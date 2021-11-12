Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Sells $1,453,600.50 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.75. 794,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.23.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.
Everbridge Company Profile
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.