Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Sells $1,453,600.50 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.75. 794,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.23.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 149,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 87.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 216,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

